HKBU secures funding to build platform technologies for symbiotic creativity

Cover picture for the articleA research project led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) entitled "Building Platform Technologies for Symbiotic Creativity in Hong Kong" has been awarded HK$52.8 million in research funding from the Theme-based Research Scheme (11th round) under the Research Grants Council (RGC) for a five-year project. This is the first time that major funding has been allocated by the RGC for an art-tech project.

