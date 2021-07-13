HKBU secures funding to build platform technologies for symbiotic creativity
A research project led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) entitled "Building Platform Technologies for Symbiotic Creativity in Hong Kong" has been awarded HK$52.8 million in research funding from the Theme-based Research Scheme (11th round) under the Research Grants Council (RGC) for a five-year project. This is the first time that major funding has been allocated by the RGC for an art-tech project.www.eurekalert.org
