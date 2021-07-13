Cancel
Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...

