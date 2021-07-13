Indy Passes Benchmarking Policy to Address Climate

Increasingly, cities are looking beyond policies aimed at high performance new construction to targeting deep energy improvements in the existing building stock as a key path to meeting carbon reduction targets. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd has thrown systemic racism into sharp relief and highlighted the need to directly address racial equity in climate policy. Now city policy-makers have a valuable new resource in that effort: a comprehensive framework for creating effective building performance standards (BPS) that hold both climate and equity goals as co-equal desired policy outcomes.