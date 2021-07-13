Indy Passes Benchmarking Policy to Address Climate
Indianapolis City Council passed Proposal 185, a Benchmarking and Transparency Ordinance which is a key priority in realizing Mayor Joe Hogsett’s commitment to making the city carbon neutral by 2050. In order to tackle this goal, the city developed an ambitious multi-pronged plan—Thrive Indianapolis—that lays out steps for implementing change in a sustainable, inclusive way. The passage of the Benchmarking and Transparency Ordinance brings the city one step closer to achieving their goals.www.nrdc.org
