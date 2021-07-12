The day I found out football really is my religion
Last Wednesday was a stressful day; lawyers, a broken phone, a speech at an important funeral coming up, the sort of things that just hang around in your mind. Meanwhile, I was looking forward to watching the semi-final with my little boy who is a new football fan and constantly talks about Harry Kane and Stuart Dallas of Leeds United. Then a friend offered me a ticket, but something snagged inside. I realised that I'd rather see my son's excitement than experience my own. Despite this I knew I was going.
