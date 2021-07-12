Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The day I found out football really is my religion

By James Brown
Telegraph
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Wednesday was a stressful day; lawyers, a broken phone, a speech at an important funeral coming up, the sort of things that just hang around in your mind. Meanwhile, I was looking forward to watching the semi-final with my little boy who is a new football fan and constantly talks about Harry Kane and Stuart Dallas of Leeds United. Then a friend offered me a ticket, but something snagged inside. I realised that I’d rather see my son’s excitement than experience my own. Despite this I knew I was going.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Leeds United#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
SPORTbible

Olympics Commentator Sacked After Making A Racist Remark On Air

A commentator at the Olympics has been sacked after making a racist remark live on air. Dimosthenis Karmiris, an experienced Greek broadcaster, made the shocking comment after watching South Korean Jeoung Young-sik beat his compatriot Panagiotis Gionis in the third round of the men's table tennis tournament. On 27 July,...
SocietyThe Independent

You’ll never walk alone: How football replaced my need for religion

My calendar used to be full of recurring appointments that gave order to my week – from staff meetings to parents’ evenings . Some events, like family dinners, occurred with such clockwork regularity that they didn’t even need a calendar entry. In the more distant past, my Orthodox Jewish upbringing punctuated my week with other kinds of fixtures, such as Friday sunsets and Saturday morning synagogue services. But it’s been years since I attended synagogue for anything other than a family bar mitzvah, and my relaxed approach to Sabbath observance has made me less attentive to nightfall.
SoccerSB Nation

Match Recap: Guiseley 2-3 Leeds United

Leeds United’s under-23s opened the club’s pre-season schedule with a victory over Guiseley away from home. It was a great start for the away side as Joe Gelhardt recovered a cleared free-kick, working his way into the box and finding Summerville who danced between defenders and was struck down not once but twice. On the second time of asking, the referee pointed to the spot.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Blackburn 1-1 Leeds: Player Ratings

It came as little surprise to see Marcelo Bielsa’s players applaud the travelling support, despite them having drawn a pre-season friendly against Championship opposition. The noise generated in the away end may have been the greatest highlight at Ewood Park, but there was plenty of promise to be taken away from the 1-1 stalemate between Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United, with Raphinha and Struijk particularly impressing on the night.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Arsenal signs center back Ben White from Brighton

LONDON — Arsenal signed defender Ben White to a long-term contract on Friday after luring the England center back away from Brighton, which described the transfer fee it received as a club record. The teams did not disclose details but it was widely reported the fee was 50 million pounds...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

I’ve never met my equal when it comes to football knowledge..

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dabo Swinney said Clemson might be playing the best team in the nation when it faces Georgia in both programs’ season-opening game o. This will be an excellent game between two good teams. Clemson is good, UGA is good. I wish we would play each other to start out the season every year. 45 minutes apart... recruit the same guys. Why not ?? Regardless of what happens, I hope it's a good game and no one gets hurt. It could go either way but a win or a loss on either side is not going to make or ruin either team's year. Sure, you want to win, but these are 18-22-year-old kids out playing a game. It is important, but no need to throw insults on either side. I was very impressed with Dabo's statements and he was spot-on correct. UGA kicked our butts last time and we are doing just fine. I look forward to the game and Go Tigers !!! Win, lose or draw, I am always proud of my Tigers. I sure am enjoying this run we've been having and I know its not going to last forever. But I am 100% confident we still have many great years left with Dabo at the helm. He is a class act all the way.
TennisTelegraph

England's Ben Stokes to take 'indefinite break' from cricket

England have suffered a major blow in their chances of beating India in their five-Test series after Ben Stokes confirmed he is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket to “prioritise his mental wellbeing”. It is understood that a variety of pressures on Stokes, 30, have culminated in this...
RugbyTelegraph

Warren Gatland's human touch makes him supreme 'Lion King'

When the British and Irish Lions players returned to their team hotel on the night of their first defeat on tour, against South Africa A, waiting for each of them in their hotel rooms was a boxed photograph of their loved ones. It was a small but momentous gesture that...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ezgjan Alioski tribute to Leeds and their fans

Ezgjan Alioski has paid tribute to Leeds United and their fans. The North Macedonia international, who is close to signing for Al-Ahli, said in an online video this morning:. "Hello, it's Gjanni. Yeah I'm here, I want to say some words to Leeds family, to Leeds fans. "Of course I...
SportsTelegraph

Soft-centred British Rowing are reaping what they have sown – a brutal honesty is now needed

Of all the excuses to offer for British Rowing’s wretched failure at these Tokyo Games, Andy Anson’s took some beating. Not unreasonably, after the most threadbare medal return at an Olympic regatta since 1976, searching questions are being asked of a sport that, over five years, has managed to spend £24.6 million of Lottery money on the grand total of a silver and a bronze. But the chief executive of the British Olympic Association simply shrugged it off, insisting: “We shouldn’t worry about it. They may not be at their absolute best at these Games, but they’re heading towards Paris.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy