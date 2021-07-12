The day I found out football really is my religion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dabo Swinney said Clemson might be playing the best team in the nation when it faces Georgia in both programs’ season-opening game o. This will be an excellent game between two good teams. Clemson is good, UGA is good. I wish we would play each other to start out the season every year. 45 minutes apart... recruit the same guys. Why not ?? Regardless of what happens, I hope it's a good game and no one gets hurt. It could go either way but a win or a loss on either side is not going to make or ruin either team's year. Sure, you want to win, but these are 18-22-year-old kids out playing a game. It is important, but no need to throw insults on either side. I was very impressed with Dabo's statements and he was spot-on correct. UGA kicked our butts last time and we are doing just fine. I look forward to the game and Go Tigers !!! Win, lose or draw, I am always proud of my Tigers. I sure am enjoying this run we've been having and I know its not going to last forever. But I am 100% confident we still have many great years left with Dabo at the helm. He is a class act all the way.