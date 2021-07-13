Cancel
Does the fight against hunger need its own IPCC?

Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny plan to create an intergovernmental science panel on food science and policy must protect its independence. You have full access to this article via your institution. Later this year, politicians and policymakers are due to meet to make crucial decisions on protecting biodiversity, mitigating climate change and ending hunger — all part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Delegates at two of these meetings — on biodiversity and climate — benefit from the advice of organizations in which thousands of scientists periodically review research in the field. There is no analogous system of scientific advice informing policymaking in food and agriculture. But that might be about to change.

News Break
United Nations
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
ScienceNew Scientist

The fight against coronavirus needs to embrace evolutionary theory

EARLIER this year, Dido Harding, whilst heading England’s coronavirus test and trace system, said that no one could have predicted that new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, would emerge. Of course this was predicted, and while some people questioned Harding’s statement, many still seem surprised that the virus continues to mutate.
Food & DrinksSciDev.Net

Food policy fight over UN summit

But one group say ‘top-down’ summit ignores ecological farming approaches. Scientists, civic groups boycott summit, hold alternative talks. A UN summit which aims to tackle food insecurity has become the scene of controversy and disagreement, with one group of scientists joining a parallel event in protest. The United Nations Food...
United NationsUN News Centre

Together, we must tackle growing hunger, urges Guterres

Inefficient global food production is at the root of a huge rise in hunger as well as one-third of all emissions and 80 per cent of biodiversity loss, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned, in a call to all countries to transform food systems to speed up sustainable development. Up...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

UN chief: World hunger worsened by climate change, conflict

ROME — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that climate change and conflict are both a consequence and a driver of poverty, income inequality and food prices. Guterres also told a meeting in Rome that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions....
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

Russia’s mosquito tornado underscores climate change’s dramatic impact

A newly published video shows a swarm of mosquitoes form into a literal cyclone of buzzing chaos as they terrorize a remote eastern Russian village. Though dramatic in its visual nature and beyond annoying, the mosquitoes weren’t actually a danger to nearby people. Instead, the insects were worked up into a massive mating frenzy spurred, in part, by climate change.
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Climate is changing dramatically: Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change presents a new report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been describing how the climate changes and that humans are responsible for it since its first report in 1990. The prognoses with a sharp rise in temperature and devastating consequences have always made one fearful and anxious. But then there was a long pause: from 1998 to 2014, the global mean temperature hardly changed. The scientists scratch their heads.
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

Is climate change happening faster than expected? A climate scientist explains.

Climate scientists have long warned that global warming would lead to extreme heat in many parts of the world. But the 120 degree Fahrenheit temperatures brought on by the heatwave in the Pacific Northwest in June were more in line with what researchers had imagined would occur later this century. “Astonished” is the word Michael Wehner, an extreme weather researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, used to describe his reaction to the heat in an interview with National Geographic. He was one of two dozen extreme weather and climate researchers who conducted an analysis in the days following the heatwave that found it would not have occurred in the absence of anthropogenic climate change.
EnvironmentUN News Centre

UN climate science talks open amid heatwaves, floods and drought

Negotiations began on Monday to approve a UN science report which will anchor high level summits later this year, charged with boosting climate action worldwide. The assessment comes as record-breaking heat waves, devasting floods and drought struck across three continents in recent weeks. “This report has been prepared in exceptional circumstances, and this is an unprecedented IPCC approval session,” Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Chair, Hoesung Lee, told the opening session of the meeting.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The West doesn’t need Chinese tech to fight climate change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When the news came out a few weeks ago that the U.S. had banned imports of a large portion of solar panel products from China, the questions arose immediately: How much will this delay America’s shift to clean energy? Can we afford to reject needed equipment when the future of the planet is at stake?
MusicNature.com

Cochlear SGN neurons elevate pain thresholds in response to music

The C-tactile (CLTM) peripheral nervous system is involved in social bonding in primates and humans through its capacity to trigger the brain’s endorphin system. Since the mammalian cochlea has an unusually high density of similar neurons (type-II spiral ganglion neurons, SGNs), we hypothesise that their function may have been exploited for social bonding by co-opting head movements in response to music and other rhythmic movements of the head in social contexts. Music provides one of many cultural behavioural mechanisms for ‘virtual grooming’ in that it is used to trigger the endorphin system with many people simultaneously so as to bond both dyadic relationships and large groups. Changes in pain threshold across an activity are a convenient proxy assay for endorphin uptake in the brain, and we use this, in two experiments, to show that pain thresholds are higher when nodding the head than when sitting still.
United Nationsfao.org

FAO Director-General: World faces historic task to turn the tide on ending hunger, poverty and achieving the other SDGs

QU Dongyu urges global leaders at Rome gathering to change policies, mind-sets and business models to transform agri-food systems. 26 July 2021, Rome - A holistic and coordinated approach is urgently needed to transform agri-food systems and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. This was the call made by the QU Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to world leaders participating in the opening today of the Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit.
Environmenteenews.net

5 things to know about the IPCC and its next climate report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change grabbed the world’s attention in 2018 when it released a sobering report that warned — in no uncertain terms — world leaders needed to take drastic and immediate steps to blunt the most catastrophic impacts of global warming. Fill out the form to read the full article.
AgricultureGreenBiz

We need locally led climate adaptation projects

This article originally appeared on WRI. Across the world, climate change is already a major threat to people and their livelihoods. The impacts of climate change are already here, and local actors — including community-based organizations, citizen groups, local government and small businesses whose livelihoods largely rely on natural resources — are the most vulnerable, often being the first and hardest hit.
GenomeWeb

System of Its Own

The UK is seeking to develop a new regulatory system for medical devices that differs from that of the European Union, the Financial Times reports. It adds, though, that early glimpses of the proposed regulations have unsettled the industry. According to FT, the UK decided post-Brexit not to implement a...
WildlifeNature.com

Long term relationship between farming damselfish, predators, competitors and benthic habitat on coral reefs of Moorea Island

Understanding the processes that shape biodiversity is essential for effective environmental management. Across the world’s coral reefs, algal farming damselfish (Stegastes sp.) modify the surrounding benthic community through their creation of algae “farms”. Using a long-term monitoring dataset (2005–2019) from Moorea Island, French Polynesia, we investigated whether the density of dusky damselfish (Stegastes nigricans) is associated with benthic habitat composition, the density of predators and/or competitors, and whether the survey area was inside or outside of a Marine Protected Area (MPA). We found no evidence that benthic cover or number of competitors were associated with dusky damselfish densities, both inside and outside MPAs. In contrast, fluctuations in dusky damselfish densities were negatively associated with the density of predators (e.g. Serranidae, Muraenidae and Scorpaenidae) in the preceding year in non-MPA areas, and both within and outside of MPAs when predator densities were high (2005–2010). These results suggest that healthy predator populations may be important for regulating the abundances of keystone species, such as algal farming damselfish, especially when predator densities are high.
ScienceNature.com

Contaminant emissions as indicators of chemical elements in the snow along a latitudinal gradient in southern Andes

The chemical composition of snow provides insights on atmospheric transport of anthropogenic contaminants at different spatial scales. In this study, we assess how human activities influence the concentration of elements in the Andean mountain snow along a latitudinal transect throughout Chile. The concentration of seven elements (Al, Cu, Fe, Li, Mg, Mn and Zn) was associated to gaseous and particulate contaminants emitted at different spatial scales. Our results indicate carbon monoxide (CO) averaged at 20 km and nitrogen oxide (NOx) at 40 km as the main indicators of the chemical elements analyzed. CO was found to be a significant predictor of most element concentrations while concentrations of Cu, Mn, Mg and Zn were positively associated to emissions of NOx. Emission of 2.5 μm and 10 μm particulate matter averaged at different spatial scales was positively associated to concentration of Li. Finally, the concentration of Zn was positively associated to volatile organic compounds (VOC) averaged at 40 km around sampling sites. The association between air contaminants and chemical composition of snow suggests that regions with intensive anthropogenic pollution face reduced quality of freshwater originated from glacier and snow melting.

