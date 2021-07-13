Does the fight against hunger need its own IPCC?
Any plan to create an intergovernmental science panel on food science and policy must protect its independence. You have full access to this article via your institution. Later this year, politicians and policymakers are due to meet to make crucial decisions on protecting biodiversity, mitigating climate change and ending hunger — all part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Delegates at two of these meetings — on biodiversity and climate — benefit from the advice of organizations in which thousands of scientists periodically review research in the field. There is no analogous system of scientific advice informing policymaking in food and agriculture. But that might be about to change.www.nature.com
Comments / 0