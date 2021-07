The phone rings, our heart sinks. You know what the caller will probably be asking, “Can you take in this wild cat?”. The story is often the same. An owner who loved felids, who bought the cat as a cute and cuddly cub. Who was told by the breeder that, if hand-reared, the cat would act tame. An owner who didn’t realize, that their homeowner’s insurance would drop them, that it would be impossible to find a vet, that their city or county prohibits possession of exotics, that the cost would be so much, and that at sexual maturity their furry baby would change.