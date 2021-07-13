Cancel
Business

How the world’s top chipmaker creates resilience for 110,000 global employees

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, IT leaders have worked more rigorously than ever to ensure that their employees have access to critical business services they require to do their jobs. But the business resilience inspired by the pandemic is also necessary to establish and maintain relationships with customers, who are increasingly looking to interact with their brands via digital channels. Join us to hear about the work Intel’s done to ensure that 110,000 employees can continue to work remotely, while continuing to win, serve and retain customers.

