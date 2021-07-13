Cancel
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS team up to personalize cancer care

By John R. Fischer
DOT med
 14 days ago

GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS are aiming to personalize cancer care through a combination of medical imaging, AI and genomics. The two will work together to better target and match treatments to individual patients, based on their genomic profile and cancer type. To do this, they are pairing GE’s medical imaging and monitoring technologies and its Edison platform with the SOPHiA DDM cloud-based software-as-a-service analytics genomic insights platform.

