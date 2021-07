Keen-eyed observers of diving events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics may have noticed a curious sight: water from a sprinkler sprayed on the surface of diving pools. It may seem innocuous, but the spray is a safety feature not only for Olympic diving events, but also all international competition, as mandated by the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA). The organization, which oversees competition in six aquatics sports — swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, water polo and open water swimming — requires it for all diving events.