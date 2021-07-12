San Francisco Giants take Mason Black 85th overall in MLB Draft

The Pirates will face the Giants in a three-game series that begins Friday night in San Francisco. Here are some things to know about the NL West foe. Brandon Crawford is out — The shortstop who once silenced PNC Park with a grand slam in the 2014 NL wild card playoff game hit the injured list Monday with an oblique strain, so he’ll be out for the entire series. The three-time All-Star and Gold Glover was hitting .286/.363/.546 with a team-leading 18 homers before the injury. In his place, the Giants have thus far looked to Thairo Estrada, a 25-year-old in his first season with the them after spending the past two with the New York Yankees. In a small sample size of 18 games, he’s played well with a .341/.426/.537 line to go with a pair of homers. He contributed four hits in 10 at-bats in the Giants’ series victory against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.