San Francisco Giants take Mason Black 85th overall in MLB Draft

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – Just the 18th player in Lehigh baseball program history to get picked up by a big-league franchise and the 15th player drafted, junior right-hander Mason Black was selected in the third round, pick No. 85 overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

