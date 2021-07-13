Save A Lot becomes ‘mobile-first’ with new cloud infrastructure
One of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S is streamlining the use of mobile devices across its enterprise. Save A Lot is deploying an Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) network to support a technology transformation initiative across its entire organization. By rolling out the Aruba infrastructure in its St. Louis headquarters, 13 wholesale distribution centers, and nearly 1,000 retail stores in 32 states, Save A Lot intends to enable more modern, mobile-, and cloud-first operations.chainstoreage.com
