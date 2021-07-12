Marilyn Meyer Wells of Boerne, Texas, passed away on July 2, 2021, just two days shy of her 77th birthday. Marilyn was born on July 4, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, to Benno Meyer and Norine Baumgarten Meyer. She grew up in San Antonio and attended John Marshall High School where she met her future husband, Larry Wells, riding the school bus. She later graduated in 1962 and went on to attend San Antonio College. She and Larry got married in 1965 and had two daughters, Jennifer and Shannon.