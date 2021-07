I am embarrassed to say it, but I am jealous of a dog. I can't remember the last time that I've had a good massage and there are canines getting them now! Life is not fair. Viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recently posted footage of a Loveland, Colorado, Rottweiler getting the pampered treatment with one of those handheld massagers. Although the video was posted on Friday, July 23rd, 2021, the footage was originally take close to Christmas 2020 (December 20th, 2020, to be exact).