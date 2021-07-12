Cancel
Calling It Quits: 2 in 5 Retail Workers Considering Leaving

By Christine LaFave Grace
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a competitive environment for hourly associates, grocery stores, restaurants and other retail establishments are bumping up wages, offering signing bonuses and promoting opportunities for swift and steady advancement in the organization. But a recent survey from retail operations platform Zipline finds that current retail employees feel their company could be doing significantly more to keep their existing workers from heading for the exit door.

