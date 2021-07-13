Crew focuses on college arms on Day 2

The first two days of the draft are generally the biggest every year, as these are the picks with slot values assigned to them and the selections that almost always sign. But there is still one more day to go, albeit an abbreviated day compared to years prior. Before the changes to the draft that started last year, there were 30 selections made by each team on Day Three. That has been cut all the way down to 10 today. While these players are not as likely to sign as the earlier picks, you can still grab real talent at this point in the draft. Just over the last few drafts (not counting 2020’s event), some notable Day Three selections for the Red Sox have grabbed Joe Davis, Brandon Howlett, Kutter Crawford, and Tyler Dearden with this pick.