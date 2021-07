Garth Brooks dropped his self-titled debut album back in 1989. Today, he’s still at the top of his game. In fact, he’s still one of the biggest names in country music. He crushes album sales, ticket sales, and has an army of fans around the globe. For many people, Garth is the first name that comes to mind when they think of country music. However, don’t think that he has a case of the big head. Nope. The Oklahoma native knows that none of this would be possible without his loyal listeners.