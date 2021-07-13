Cancel
Law

Godfrey & Kahn S.C.

 14 days ago

Godfrey & Kahn provides high-level service and creative legal solutions to its clients. For nearly 55 years, our attorneys and staff have been guided by five core values originally set forth by our founders: A focus on our clients' success, trust in one another and our clients, a culture of teamwork that helps us achieve more together, a work ethic to achieve whatever is possible, and integrity that keeps us focused on the right thing to do for our employees, our clients, and our communities. Our firm was founded on a simple idea - judge our success by the success of our clients. We serve clients by first understanding their business and their needs, and then by offering strategic legal advice and smart, practical solutions to real-world problems.

Economynatlawreview.com

Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.

Sills Cummis & Gross, a full-service corporate law firm, with offices in New Jersey and New York, has the capabilities of a New York full-service law firm, but offers the economic benefits of a New Jersey-based headquarters. Our client roster ranges from Fortune 500 to emerging growth and foreign corporations doing business in the U.S.
LawLaw.com

Matrimonial Law

Two years have passed since the changes to the alimony regime introduced by the TCJA went into effect. These changes have raised significant questions for practitioners and litigants in New York wrestling with issues relating to maintenance (alimony) arrangements in a post-TCJA world. Where a couple began their relationship prior...
EnvironmentMadison County Record

Environmental Attorneys Present Webinar

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on July 22. Michael Murphy, Jennifer Martin, and Alec Messina will be the featured speakers at an upcoming environmental hot topics webinar. Topics to be discussed include Illinois environmental legislation and regulations (including Omnibus Energy and revisions to TACO and Illinois groundwater standards), proposed federal PFAS legislation, and environmental justice. This free webinar, which is sponsored by Three Rivers Manufacturer’s Association, will be held July 29. Registration is available here.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

(CNN) — For the past year or so, Ron DeSantis has been on a roll. The Florida Republican governor's laissez-faire approach to Covid-19 -- and the relatively low number of cases and deaths in such a large and elderly state -- turned him into a celebrity in the same circles where Donald Trump is a secular saint.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg, husband Chasten mocked for complaining about $4,500 rent in DC

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting roasted on social media after his husband complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming they couldn’t afford anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment. In an interview with The Washington Post, Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, said their new Eastern Market digs are a...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Sidney Powell And ‘Kraken’ Lawyers Argue They Shouldn’t Be Sanctioned Because Trump Claimed Voter Fraud Too

Counsel for far-right attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers in a Michigan post-election case alleging fraud said Monday that former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud should shield the attorneys from being sanctioned in the case, arguing the fact the president alleged widespread election fraud made their own false evidence of it more legitimate.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

What Will You Do if Louisiana Gets Shutdown Again?

COVID cases are back on the rise. What will you do if Louisiana shuts down again?. I can only speak for myself, but I would blow a gasket if Louisiana shuts down due to the new COVID-19 variant. I honestly don't think I could financially handle another shutdown if it's anything like 2020. Income loss was obviously the biggest impact for me during last year's long-lasting shutdown, but there are other issues at play for me. For one, it's just been nice lately to get back to borderline normal life. We were restricted for a long, long time. Now, just to be out and about freely has been downright refreshing. I'm not sure I'm ready to lose that freedom, and I think 99.9999% of people reading this will agree.

