Godfrey & Kahn S.C.
Godfrey & Kahn provides high-level service and creative legal solutions to its clients. For nearly 55 years, our attorneys and staff have been guided by five core values originally set forth by our founders: A focus on our clients' success, trust in one another and our clients, a culture of teamwork that helps us achieve more together, a work ethic to achieve whatever is possible, and integrity that keeps us focused on the right thing to do for our employees, our clients, and our communities. Our firm was founded on a simple idea - judge our success by the success of our clients. We serve clients by first understanding their business and their needs, and then by offering strategic legal advice and smart, practical solutions to real-world problems.www.natlawreview.com
