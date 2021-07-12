Cancel
NBA

Report: Raptors expected to add Trevor Gleeson to coaching staff

By Sportsnet Staff
Sportsnet.ca
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Gleeson is expected to join the Toronto Raptors' coaching staff, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Gleeson recently announcing his departure as head coach the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League. The 53-year-old led Perth to five Australian club championships since joining the club in...

