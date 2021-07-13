Cancel
Rochester, NY

SimuTech Group Announces Territory Expansion Offering Ansys Software and Support to All of US and Canada

tippnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimuTech Group, an Ansys Elite Channel Partner, is excited to announce their sales territory expansion for Ansys simulation software in the entire United States and Canada. Ansys is the gold standard of multi-physics engineering simulation software. Their software enables product design and analysis in a virtual environment, allowing companies to improve time-to-market, lower development costs, and fulfill critical product promises.

tippnews.com

