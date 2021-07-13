Sunflower Oil Is a Hydrator With Serious Skin Benefits

We put Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. None of us would wash our hair as often as we do if we knew it would look great all the time with little to no styling. While washing hair regularly ensures strong strands and a clean scalp, there are a few ways to prolong your blowout or preserve your style without having to sud-up in the shower. Enter dry shampoo. Most of us have used it at one point or another for a quick fix or style refresh. With so many on the market, it’s hard to find the right formula to keep hair looking fresh and leave minimal residue and product buildup.