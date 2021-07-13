Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Top 5 Multifamily Transactions in Nashville

By Lucia Morosanu
multihousingnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an initial health crisis-generated slowdown, Nashville’s economy has started to bounce back, as the low cost of living continues to fuel strong in-migration from more expensive coastal metros. This coupled with the growing presence of major companies, such as Amazon with its new Operations Center of Excellence and Oracle with its downtown expansion, have positioned the metro among the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

www.multihousingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Smyrna, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Freddie Mac#Multifamily Transactions#Sterling At Stonecrest#White Oak Partners#Southern Building Group#Cbre Capital Markets#Fannie Mae#Avana Overlook#Olympus Property#Leed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy