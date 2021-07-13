Cancel
Sonus returns to trio of open-air beach clubs in Croatia with more than 40 headliners for 2022

By Alex Jukes
musicfestivalcentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicardo Villalobos b2b Zip, KiNK (live), FISHER, Paula Temple, Amelie Lens, Sven Väth, Rødhåd, Richie Hawtin, Dixon and tens more all play the stunning clubs on Zrce Beach. At Sonus, the music runs from dusk till dawn for five days and nights. You dance by the beach, gaze out to sea and have a gorgeous sun beating down from above before the sky turns to flames and darkness falls. After two Covid-enforced years off, one of Europe's most iconic summer festivals finally returns from 21st - 25th August 2022 with its most alluring line-up yet.

