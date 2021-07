Circus Maximus is set to become the First DAO (Distributed Autonomous Organisation) approach festival in the world. A DAO is based on rules encoded in smart contracts, which can be organised around common goals or interests. Most DAOs are - at least currently - focused on finances, but Circus Maximus is aiming to change that. One day, Circus Maximus plans to apply a smart contract to the festival budget. In effect, that means the community (in this case, music fans) will have the main say - about everything from venue location to performers, plus how and where the budget will be distributed.