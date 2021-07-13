Can Low Blood Sugar Cause High Blood Pressure?

Elevated resting heart rate (RHR) and systolic blood pressure (SBP) are independent risk factors for all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. However, the association of the visit‐to‐visit variation (VVV) in SBP and RHR with the risk of mortality in hypertensive patients remains unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of the VVVs in SBP and RHR on the risk of all-cause mortality. We enrolled 16,602 hypertensive patients from the Kailuan cohort study who underwent three health examinations from 2006 to 2010. The VVVs in SBP and RHR were defined by the coefficient of variation, standard deviation, variability independent of the mean, and average real variability. High variability was defined as the highest quartile of variability. Participants were classified numerically according to the number of high-variability parameters (e.g., a score of 2 indicated high variability in two parameters). Cox proportional hazards models were used to estimate hazard ratios for mortality. High VVVs in SBP and RHR were associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. In the multivariable-adjusted model comparing a score of 0 with a score of 2, the hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals (CIs)) for all-cause mortality were 1.38 (1.11–1.69), 1.52 (1.24–1.87), 1.32 (1.07–1.63), and 1.43 (1.16–1.75) using the coefficient of variation, standard deviation, variability independent of the mean, and average real variability, respectively. High VVVs in SBP and RHR constituted an independent risk factor for all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. High VVVs in SBP and RHR additively increased the risk of all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients.