Here we stand, on the precipice of the return of normality (Forever, hopefully) and blimey, don't we know about it!. You should be unsurprised to hear that it's been a pretty wild and busy week here at Skiddle, what with Freedom Day (Take two) now just a few days away. We've been swamped by a deluge of extremely exciting and new events - from all-night raves and massive gigs to extraordinary music and comedy festivals - all offering some good old fashioned, non socially distanced fun!