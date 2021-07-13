UPMC to pay $2.6M for sports complex signage

CRANBERRY TWP — As part of UPMC's sponsorship agreement, the Passavant name will adorn the Graham Park sports complex for 10 years with a price tag of $2.6 million. The agreement, under which UPMC will pay $260,000 per year as sponsor of the UPMC Passavant Sportsplex at Graham Park, also includes the updating of Graham Park signage to include the health network's sponsorship along two park entrance signs, one sign visible from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and myriad secondary signage such as field signs and those including rules and regulations.