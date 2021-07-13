Cancel
Orlando, FL

John Brown

fox35orlando.com
 14 days ago

John Brown is an anchor on FOX 35's evening newscasts. John is a nationally recognized TV journalist, public speaker, radio talk show host, author, and inventor. He previously co-anchored Good Day Orlando on FOX 35 with Amy Kaufeldt from 2009 to 2016, during which time the two were named to several "Best Of Orlando" lists. Before returning to Central Florida in 2021, he was a reporter and anchor at KTVI-TV, FOX 2 in St. Louis, and was named "Best Large Market News Anchor by the Missouri Broadcasters Association in 2020.

