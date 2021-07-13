Finding light in the darkness: USI alum reconnects with theater passion after pandemic steals spotlight

Megan Gilbert ‘20 never wanted to be in front of the theatrical spotlight, but she knew from her experiences in high school theater she had an interest in the technical side, operating the spotlight for others to shine. “My senior year [of high school], my technical designer (TD) moved on to being a theater teacher, so we had a new TD step in. I had to show him everything,” Gilbert reflects. “I was like, ‘I’m interested in light design,’ so they gave me a script and said I could light design a show by myself.”