ESPN's Stephen A. Smith apologizes for comments about Shohei Ohtani

oklahoman.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology and admitted he "screwed up" with his comments earlier in the day about Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani and his impact on the popularity of Major League Baseball. "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many...

