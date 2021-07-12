Cancel
Connecticut State

NWS: Thunderstorms threaten heavy rain, more flooding in CT

By Peter Yankowski
New Haven Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of southern Connecticut are under a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning, and there’s a flood warning in place for the Housatonic River, according to the National Weather Service. The flash flood watch applies to southern Fairfield County, according to the weather service. And the flood warning was issued...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

