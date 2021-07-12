NWS: Thunderstorms threaten heavy rain, more flooding in CT

Effective: 2021-07-28 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHEASTERN PITT AND WEST CENTRAL BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilmar, or near Washington, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Washington, Wilmar and Chocowinity. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Comments / 0