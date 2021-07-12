NWS: Thunderstorms threaten heavy rain, more flooding in CT

Effective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southwestern Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southwestern Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.