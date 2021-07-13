Cancel
86 Repairs Secures $7.3 Million in Funding

fsrmagazine.com
 14 days ago

On the heels of its phenomenal growth, Chicago-based restaurant tech company 86 Repairs today announced it closed an additional $5.3 million from investors including TDF Ventures, Gordon Food Service (GFS), MATH Venture Partners, Revolution, and Cleveland Avenue. The new financing brings the company’s funding in this round to $7.3 million, and total capital raised to $8.8 million to date. The additional investment will further bolster 86 Repairs’ 146% year-over-year growth to scale its product innovation and data-driven solutions.

Food & Drinksaithority.com

SPINN Secures $20 Million in Funding to Modernize Coffee Discovery & Brewing

Spark Capital leads round with Amazon Alexa Fund and Bar 9 Ventures to help scale production and bring connected coffee to new customers. SPINN, the hardware-enabled coffee marketplace redefining the home coffee experience, has announced a $20 million funding round led by Spark Capital, with Amazon’s Alexa Fund, Bar 9 Ventures and existing investors participating. The funding will enable SPINN to accelerate growth, further develop its patented brewing technologies, and complete delivery of outstanding pre-orders.
Marketscheddar.com

Stytch Secures $30M in Series A Funding

Stytch, a passwordless authentication company has raised $30-million in Series A funding led by Thrive Capital as it launches out of its beta stage. It comes amid a surge of cyberattacks on both public and private organizations. For more on this, Stytch founders Julianna Lamb and Reed McGinley-Stempel joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
BusinessDark Reading

AttackIQ Announces $44 Million in Series C Funding to Fuel Global Growth and Vision of Security Optimization

July 13, 2021 – AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announced a $44 million Series C funding round led by Atlantic Bridge. Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV) and Gaingels also joined existing investors Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Telstra Ventures, bringing the total funding to approximately $79 million. The company announced that Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Atlantic Bridge, has also joined the AttackIQ Board of Directors.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Shopmonkey Announces $75 Million Series C Funding To Help Auto Shops Meet Increased Demand For Repair Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopmonkey , a SaaS company serving the automotive industry, has raised a $75 million Series C. This round of funding was led by previous investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Index Ventures, with participation once again from Headline and I2BF, plus new investor ICONIQ Growth. This funding will empower Shopmonkey to further innovate and grow, while continuing to provide top-quality service to the auto repair industry at a time of increased demand as drivers return to the road post-pandemic.
Businessfsrmagazine.com

Customer Growth Platform Brightloom Expands Roster

Following the unveiling of its Customer Growth Platform (CGP) in February, Brightloom today announced that the company supports more than 30 consumer brands with a focus on everyday restaurants and retail businesses. In addition to strong traction with existing customers including Evergreens, Jamba, and Kickee, Brightloom onboarded Ruby Tuesday, El Pollo Loco, and Cactus during the first half of the year.
Businessthepaypers.com

Flipkart secures USD 3.6 bln in funding

Flipkart has raised USD 3.6 billion in funding, the total value of the group now being at USD 37.6 billion post-money. This round of funding was led by financial investors GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton and Tiger Global.
Income TaxPosted by
TheStreet

MusclePharm Closes Potential $7.3 Million Liability With IRS

CALABASAS, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 6, 2016, the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") selected MusclePharm Corporation's (OTCMKTS: MSLP) 2014 Federal Income Tax Return for audit and, as a result, proposed certain adjustments with respect to the tax reporting of certain of the Company's former executives' 2014 restricted stock grants. On April 4, 2017, MusclePharm received a letter from the IRS asserting back taxes and penalties of approximately $7.3 million dollars owed for the 2014 restricted stock grants. MusclePharm submitted a formal protest disputing the matter on several grounds and has been pursuing this matter vigorously through the IRS appeals process. On June 29, 2021, an IRS Appeals Officer confirmed that the tax matter had exceeded the applicable statute of limitations and was deemed closed from any further assessment by the IRS.
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Businessfsrmagazine.com

Sparkfly and Wisely Partner on Restaurant Loyalty Platform

Sparkfly, an award-winning offer management solutions company, and Wisely, a leading customer intelligence platform for restaurants, announced today a partnership to offer restaurant brands a solution that will transform legacy loyalty and rewards programs. The partnership, which couples Sparkfly’s offer management technology with Wisely’s best-in-class customer relationship management (CRM) and...
Butler County, PAwisr680.com

Emergency Housing Repair Program Receiving More Funds

More money is heading to a Butler County housing program that helps with home repairs to those with low income. It’s called the Emergency Owner-Occupied Repair Program and its set to receive an additional $75,000 for the rest of the year. County officials say the group ran out of money for the program already.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Charleston investment fund manager admits to $20 million securities fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Attorney’s Office says a South Carolina investment fund manager pleaded guilty to misleading investors out of $20 million. George Heckler, 64, of Charleston pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with one count of securities fraud, The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said.
Jackson County, MSNew Haven Register

District looks to fund repairs that are 'nothing exciting'

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of a coastal Mississippi school district are trying to figure out how to pay for repairs on buildings, two months after local voters rejected borrowing money for those and other projects. Jackson County Superintendent John Strycker told school board members on Monday that the district...
Businessfsrmagazine.com

Crave Hospitality Group to License Proprietary Tech Stack

Following the success of the first Crave Collective—a virtual food hall in Boise, Idaho, featuring restaurant concepts from award-winning chefs and restaurateurs—Crave Hospitality Group announces the licensing of Crave Technology, its proprietary technology stack. Michael Mina, founder of MINA Group, whose four concepts debuted at the Crave Collective in Boise,...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Metro Government Funds Homebuying Assistance; Repair Programs

Homeownership is one of the main ways to build generational wealth. In Louisville, 37% of Black residents own their homes. Louisville’s rates of Black homeownership and home values have declined between 2000 and 2017 ━ according to a 2019 report from the Metro Housing Coalition. It’s a result of racist barriers and obstacles that Black […]
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
southeastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.

