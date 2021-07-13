86 Repairs Secures $7.3 Million in Funding
On the heels of its phenomenal growth, Chicago-based restaurant tech company 86 Repairs today announced it closed an additional $5.3 million from investors including TDF Ventures, Gordon Food Service (GFS), MATH Venture Partners, Revolution, and Cleveland Avenue. The new financing brings the company’s funding in this round to $7.3 million, and total capital raised to $8.8 million to date. The additional investment will further bolster 86 Repairs’ 146% year-over-year growth to scale its product innovation and data-driven solutions.www.fsrmagazine.com
