Adapting applications' data rates in multi-hop wireless ad-hoc networks is inherently challenging. Packet collision, channel contention, and queue buildup contribute to packet loss but are difficult to manage in conventional TCP/IP architecture. This work explores a data-centric approach based on Name Data Networking (NDN) architecture, which is considered more suitable for wireless ad-hoc networks. We show that the default NDN transport offers better performance in linear topologies but struggles in more extensive networks due to high collision and contention caused by excessive Interests from out-of-order data retrieval and redundant data transmission from improper Interest lifetime setting as well as in-network caching. To fix these, we use round-trip hop count to limit Interest rate and Dynamic Interest Lifetime to minimize the negative effect of improper Interest lifetime. Finally, we analyze the effect of in-network caching on transport performance and which scenarios may benefit or suffer from it.