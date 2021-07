ATLANTA, GA - The 17th Annual Sisters By Choice or SBC fundraising event will take place during the Pink Ribbon 5k Run/Walk. You can participate either in person or virtually from July 16-18. On Saturday, July 17, starting at 8:00 a.m., participants can participate in person at Piedmont Park. Between July 16 and 18, you can participate virtually from the comfort of your own home. Sisters By Choice Mobile Breast Clinic will continue to receive 100% of the proceeds from the event to cover its operating costs.