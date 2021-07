Make DIY cake stands perfect for parties and also for unique home decor! Learn how to make and decorate with these 30+ cake plate ideas. Some strange things happen to a person as they get older, at least they have to me. Once I hit my 40s, I started enjoying things like shopping in drugstores (I love the As Seen on TV section) and going to be early. Complaining about how things aren’t like they used to be has become a thing for me . . . especially when it comes to movies and music.