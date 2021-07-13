Chef Ray Garcia-led Concept ¡VIVA! Opens at Resorts World Las Vegas

The pool area of resorts on the Las Vegas Strip are massive. The MGM Grand, for instance, has a 6.5-acre pool complex, while the newly opened Resorts World Las Vegas is not far behind with five acres of space for its nine pools. For guests and servers alike, traditional food service is an arduous task. Guests first have to wait for a server to reach their section and notice the frantic hand-waving coming from their chairs. Servers have to weave their way through the maze of loungers and people to get to the correct customer—all with a tray of drinks and/or food in their hands.