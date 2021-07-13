Chef Ray Garcia-led Concept ¡VIVA! Opens at Resorts World Las Vegas
¡VIVA!—a modern Mexican restaurant from critically acclaimed Chef Ray Garcia, in partnership with Las Vegas Restaurateur and Partner Oliver Wharton and Senior Vice President of Development Peter Carrillo—is now open at the new Resorts World Las Vegas. Showcasing cuisine that is rich in culture and tradition, made using only the finest ingredients available, ¡VIVA! celebrates life through food, drink, and fun. When guests come to ¡VIVA!, they are transported to Chef Garcia’s world of immersive dining for any occasion, whether it is to try a unique Mexican dish, an exciting night out with friends, or celebrating a milestone over delicious cuisine and cocktails in a vibrant setting.www.fsrmagazine.com
