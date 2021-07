Your time has as much value as your “product” or the thing you’re working to make perfect. Use timers to help you budget the amount of this precious resource you are willing to spend on this task. If it’s hard to get perspective, put a dollar amount on your time. Pay yourself 500 dollars or 1000 dollars per hour. How many thousands of hours have you put into your pitch, proposal, or blog post? Like me with my year-long adventure into a weight loss course. After a year of “making it perfect,” I did a beta test, got feedback, made this incredible realization about myself, and ran with it. I realized that people wanted to connect and took that lesson as the payout for that year. I never got that course out of the beta phase — I took what I learned about perfectionism and left gratefully.