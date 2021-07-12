The Western Front Mudder

Andy Sanchez continues a father-son tradition of carpentry at his studio in New Mexico. Carpentry began for Andy Sanchez at his dad’s workbench. He honed his skills working on a two-year job building the finish carpentry on a house for which the owner demanded perfection. “It was like being paid to go to school,” he recalls. “It didn’t matter how long a cabinet took to build, or how many times we did it over again. It just had to be as perfect as we could make it.” Today, Sanchez and his son Daniel build furniture to perfection in their New Mexico studio. Their furniture is instantly recognizable, from the U.S. to Europe, for how its live edges and polish allow the wood to speak.