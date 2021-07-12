Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The Western Front Mudder

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Front Mudder, an active fundraiser for the Michigan Heroes Museum, is happening this weekend. Brian Hauenstein joins us to share the details.

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Western Front Mudder
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Related
Visual Artcowboysindians.com

By Western Hands: Glenn Gilmore

Montana-based architectural blacksmith Glenn Gilmore began his craft shoeing horses — now, he creates art for homes and businesses. To change the form of steel requires heat and strength. “It’s exciting to heat, hammer, and forge metal into a creation,” says Glenn Gilmore, who initially learned forged blacksmithing when shoeing horses. As a farrier, he shaped horseshoes out of bar stock. Gilmore also created his own punches and tongs for the work. When Gilmore encountered architectural forged metalwork, his excitement for the craft led him away from horses and toward houses. His studies at the International Teaching Center for Metal Design in Aachen, Germany, grounded his skill in traditional and contemporary forms. In his Montana studio he now forges commissioned architectural art for homes and businesses.
Temecula, CAValley News

The Bianchi Western Museum in Temecula

Rebecca Marshall Farnbach Special to Valley News Those of us who came to Temecula during the mass migration of 1988 to 1998 missed seeing John Bianchi’s remarkable museum, but we are familiar with the building designed for it, today’s Rancho Army-Navy Store on Jefferson Avenue. John Bianchi, whose great-grandfather Frank Torchia made custom shoes in Brooklyn, New York, learned leather working early in his life. In 1945 when John was 8 years old, he went to a rodeo at Madison Square Garden, where his dad, who served with the New York City Police Department, bought John a cowboy belt. John treasured the belt, which was a symbol of the Old West and an item that inspired him later in life. When he was 12 years old, John and his family moved to Monrovia, California, driving along.
Interior Designcowboysindians.com

By Western Hands: Anne Beard

Upholstered furniture designer Anne Beard brings scenes of the American West to life on a unique canvas. When Anne Beard transitioned from clothing design to creating upholstered furniture, she told a friend, “It’s furniture wearing clothes.” Beard often collaborates with woodworkers to build the furniture frames that sport her American West scenes brought to life through wool gabardine appliqué, pleats, and leather fringe and tassels. For each functional art piece, Beard first envisions the art — the form — and then decides what type of furniture — the functional canvas — suits the art.
LifestyleSantafe New Mexican.com

Western views linger in the mind

Receding splotches of orange were as lava, flowing down pink slopes of gray mountains. This rhapsodic vision, burning orange alternately brightening and ebbing, was the creation of clouds and sky during minutes post sunset. And with the Sandia Mountains’ bulk to the east, clasped by tree mantle, the span before my sixth-floor hotel window seemed not so much a large city — which Albuquerque is — as a grand oasis in immensity of plateau and plain.
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

Michigan's deer seasons fast approaching

With August on our doorstep, summer is winding down and fall will soon be easing in. For many Michigan hunters, it is time to start preparing for the various deer seasons, and there is no question that the whitetail deer is our most popular big-game animal (actually, this is a fact nationwide).
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Hell Let Loose Deploys Onto The Eastern Front

Hell Let Loose, the WW2 strategic squad shooter from developer Black Matter has fully launched after spending two years in early access. Hell Let Loose brings the horror of frontline warfare to players, taking them from the bloody beaches of Utah and Omaha to the hell of Stalingrad. Its quiet…too...
Economycowboysindians.com

By Western Hands: Andy Sanchez

Andy Sanchez continues a father-son tradition of carpentry at his studio in New Mexico. Carpentry began for Andy Sanchez at his dad’s workbench. He honed his skills working on a two-year job building the finish carpentry on a house for which the owner demanded perfection. “It was like being paid to go to school,” he recalls. “It didn’t matter how long a cabinet took to build, or how many times we did it over again. It just had to be as perfect as we could make it.” Today, Sanchez and his son Daniel build furniture to perfection in their New Mexico studio. Their furniture is instantly recognizable, from the U.S. to Europe, for how its live edges and polish allow the wood to speak.
Charitieswgvunews.org

AirVenture Charity Auction

Ford honors Women Airforce service pilots with custom Mustang Mach-E at tomorrow's AirVenture Charity Auction. Ford's Event Manager Shawn Strain with the info. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Advocacywgvunews.org

The Comprehensive Learning Center

The Roving Microphone takes you to The Comprehensive Learning Center. A local nonprofit helping children walk, talk, learn, and play since 1982, we put the spotlight on the program Therapy and Fun. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the...
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Lagoon Days

The City of Grand Rapids hosts beginning Kayaking trips in the Grand River. We talk to Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt about Lagoon Days. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy