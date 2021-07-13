Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

An archaeological study reveals new aspects related to plant processing in a Neolithic settlement in Turkey

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study conducted by researchers from the UPF Culture and Socio-Ecological Dynamics research group (CaSEs) and the University of Leicester (UK) has provided a highly dynamic image surrounding the use and importance of hitherto unknown wild plant resources at the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük (Anatolia, Turkey). The researchers carried out their work combining the analysis of microbotanical remains and use-wear traces in various stone implements recovered from the site, which in the past hosted one of mankind's first agricultural societies.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neolithic#Turkey#Economy#Plant#Atalh Y K#Icrea Upf Research#Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual prey: Spiders eating snakes

There are spiders that eat snakes. Observations of snake-eating spiders have been reported around the world. Two researchers from Basel and the US consolidated and analyzed over 300 reports of this unusual predation strategy. Spiders are primarily insectivores, but they occasionally expand their menu by catching and eating small snakes....
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Seismic Data Reveals Megaripples From The Impact-Tsunami That Killed The Dinosaurs

Some 66 million years ago, a large asteroid about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in diameter struck the Earth in what is the modern day Gulf of Mexico. The impact formed the Chicxulub crater, which is around 200 kilometers (125 miles) wide, along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The impact would have thrown trillions of tons of dust into the atmosphere, cooling the Earths climate significantly and leading to the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction, a global extinction event responsible for eliminating approximately 80 percent of all species of animals, including dinosaurs.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Rare 4.5 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Could Hold Secrets to Life on Earth

Scientists are set to uncover the secrets of a rare meteorite and possibly the origins of oceans and life on Earth, thanks to Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) funding. Research carried out on the meteorite, which fell in the UK earlier this year, suggests that the space rock dates...
AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Ancient star death unlocks 13-billion-year space mystery

In a world-first, astronomers from The Australian National University (ANU) have discovered evidence of a massive explosion that led to the destruction of a rapidly spinning, strongly-magnetized star. The so-called “magneto-rotational hypernova” occurred around a billion years after the Big Bang and was 10-times more energetic than a supernova. The...
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

The Genome of a Human From an Unknown Population Has Been Recovered From Cave Dirt

A cup of mud that has been buried beneath the floor of a cave for millennia has just yielded up the genome of an ancient human. Analysis reveals traces of a woman who lived 25,000 years ago, during the last ice age; and, although we don't know much about her, she represents a significant scientific achievement: the feasibility of identifying ancient human populations even when there are no bones to recover. The sample also yielded DNA from wolf and bison species, which an international team of scientists were able to place in the context of their population histories. "Our results," they wrote in...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

A Decade of Ancient DNA Analysis Has Taught Scientists “What It Means to Be Human”

A ball of 4,000-year-old hair frozen in time tangled around a whalebone comb led to the first ever reconstruction of an ancient human genome just over a decade ago. The hair, which was preserved in arctic permafrost in Greenland, was collected in the 1980s and stored at a museum in Denmark. It wasn’t until 2010 that evolutionary biologist Professor Eske Willerslev was able to use pioneering shotgun DNA sequencing to reconstruct the genetic history of the hair. He found it came from a man from the earliest known people to settle in Greenland known as the Saqqaq culture. It was the first time scientists had recovered an entire ancient human genome.
AnimalsPhys.org

Camera trap images reveal haven for rare primates and other wildlife

The Wildlife Conservation Society's Nigeria Program released a series of camera trap images from Nigeria's Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary revealing an array of primates and other wildlife that live in this 100 square kilometer (38.6 square mile) protected area that is smaller than the city of Paris. The images show...
ScienceWallpaper*

Can synthetic biology solve the world’s problems?

We are a society consumed by consumption, driven to preserve the economic status quo at all costs. Natsai Audrey Chieza and her studio Faber Futures are advocates for a different approach. As designers, researchers, strategists and storytellers, Faber Futures believes design has the power to make things better. And not just by making things, but by helping restructure our social and economic systems from the ground up.
Energy IndustryPhys.org

New study looks at effects of Clean Air Act on power plants

The Clean Air Acts of 1970 and 1963 changed America's energy industry. A new study by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Montreal found that the legislation helped lead to large and persistent declines in output and productivity for U.S. fossil-fuel power plants that opened before 1963.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Plant root-associated bacteria preferentially colonize their native host-plant roots

Plants, including crops such as rice and wheat, obtain their essential mineral nutrients and water through their roots, making them an important interface between plants and the soil environment. The roots of land plants associate with a wide range of microbes - including bacteria - that are recruited from the surrounding soil and assemble into structured communities known as the root microbiota. These microbial communities are sustained by the plant host, which provides them with nutrients, primarily in the form of organic carbon compounds secreted by the root. In turn, these commensal bacteria mediate multiple processes that are beneficial to their plant host, such as providing defense against pathogens, improving nutrient mobilization from the soil and positively impacting growth. Given their importance for plant health, the study of the root microbiota has evolved into a promising research field that aims to understand how these interactions occur, and could eventually help increase the yield and resilience of crop plants. Although it is well known that plants secrete diverse small molecules into the soil via their roots that serve as chemoattractants for root colonization by a subset of soil-dwelling bacteria, the degree of active selection performed by the host and the extent to which root-associated microbial communities are adapted to specific plant species remain largely unknown. In a new study published in Nature Microbiology, a team of researchers from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, and Århus University in Denmark, aimed to gain a deeper understanding of these complex multi-species interactions.
WorldEurekAlert

Human waste contaminating urban water leads to 'superbug' spread -- study

Contamination of urban lakes, rivers and surface water by human waste is creating pools of 'superbugs' in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC) - but improving access to clean water, sanitation and sewerage infrastructure could help to protect people's health, a new study reveals. Researchers studied bodies of water in urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy