Modernize Your Home on a Budget

Located in France, this modern hillside home with contemporary touch has been designed in 2019 by Michaelis Boyd. Although inspired by the local architecture of traditional Provençal courtyard houses, the seclud- ed location of this family home afforded space for modern structural innovation. The pared-back design demonstrates Michaelis Boyd’s ethos of fusing elemental nature into organic architecture, and a strong belief in the connection between a building and the surrounding landscape. With this in mind, the external walls are clad in local Gneiss – a natural stone chosen for its distinct foliation stripes and beautiful metallic flecks – which blends naturally with the tonal hues of the cliff.
