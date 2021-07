Mastering the art of interior design is what can really make a space feel like home. Romika Gunn is a pro at this, regularly giving people her rental decorating ideas to make the most out of their homes, whether they’re owned or rented. She has more than 229,000 followers on TikTok, as well as more than 67,000 followers on Instagram, where she documents her apartment and shares advice on how to create moments throughout your home. We got to chat with Romika about her thoughts on the dream of being a homeowner, the best places for home good steals, and her top tips on creating space where there is none.