Charter bus involved in three vehicle crash in Bath Township. One person was taken to the hospital following a car crash with a charter bus in Bath Township Monday evening. First responders were called to the intersection of Bluelick Road and Lee Ann Drive just before 5:30 PM for a crash involving a minivan, pickup truck, and charter bus. The Buckeye Charter Service bus was stopped in the Eastbound lane of Bluelick Road when a truck traveling the same direction slowed down and attempted to pass. A minivan coming from behind failed to maintain distance and rear ended the truck first, then the bus. The driver of the charter bus was the only one inside. They, along with the two in the truck walked away. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of the minivan was the only occupant and was taken to Mercy Health - St. Rita's with minor injuries.