We are so not out of the woods yet with COVID19 cases. I was starting to feel good about how the pandemic about a month ago and now I am starting to worry a bit again. New COVID19 cases rose to about 27,000 per day over the past week or so. A lot of folks that were on the fence about getting vaccinated are now getting theirs. Good thing too, because experts are warning that areas with many unvaccinated people could lead to another surge in cases.