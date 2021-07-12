Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Butcher Babies to Play Entire ‘Goliath’ Debut Album on 2021 Tour With Infected Rain + Stitched Up Heart

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As live music makes its return, so do Butcher Babies, who will be performing their 2013 debut album, Goliath, in full each night with support coming from Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Last year, the band, who last released Lilith in 2017, confirmed they have a new album ready...

irock935.com

Comments / 0

I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
484
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stitched Up Heart#Infected Rain#Goliath#San Antonio#Atlanta#Lilith#W V Metal#La Southport Hall#Sauget#Lincoln#The Oriental Theater#Rock Club#Mich#N Y#Pa Hmac#Rockhouse Bar Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Gustaf announce debut album, share “Book” video, touring with IDLES

After three years of constant gigging in Brooklyn, becoming one of the city's hardest working and most reliably fun groups, Gustaf have announced their debut album. It's titled Audio Drag for Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. Singer Lydia Gammill co-produced the album with Carlos Hernandez (Ava Luna, Mr Twin Sister) and it includes last year's single "Mine."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic. Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.
New York City, NYguitargirlmag.com

Shortly Announces Debut Album Dancer – Out September 24th via Triple Crown Records; Touring with Chloe Moriondo This Fall

New York, NY – July 16th, 2021 – Detroit’s Shortly (aka Alexandria Maniak) has announced their debut album – Dancer – due out on September 24th via Triple Crown Records and available for PRE-ORDER HERE. Maniak, who also plays guitar and bass in Chloe Moriondo‘s band, is set to support the debut LP this Fall, opening select dates of Moriondo’s US headline tour. Confirmed dates can be found below.
Johnson County, KYwymt.com

Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tours at country music legend Loretta Lynn’s homeplace are back open after being closed last year due to the pandemic. ”My favorite thing was that her niece gave the tour,” said Dan Zoeller from Louisville. “So, she had a lot of insight into the family and she could tell some stories.”
Houston, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Eureka, CAPosted by
extratv

Metal Church Rocker Mike Howe’s Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, Metal Church frontman Mike Howe was found dead at the age of 55. A spokesperson for Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that Howe died from asphyxia due to hanging. His death has been ruled a suicide. On Monday morning, police responded to a call about an...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Steely Dan Announces 2021 Tour, Live Albums

Steely Dan has set the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21,” which kicks off with a four-night stand in Miami, Fla., on October 5. The U.S. tour will hit 15 cities over 28 concerts before wrapping on November 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 30, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster. See below for the full itinerary.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Killers Announce New Album and Tour, Share Album Trailer

The Killers have announced a new album, Pressure Machine, as well as an extensive 2022 North American tour. No new music from the album has been shared yet, but the band has put out a trailer for it featuring The Killers in a small town, with voices of its residences overlaid. Pressure Machine is due out August 13 via Island. Check out the trailer below, followed by the tour dates and the album’s cover art (no tracklist has been shared yet).
Commerce City, COJamBase

Phish Confirms Livestreams Of Entire Summer Tour 2021

Phish are offering livestreams of their entire summer tour for the first time. The broadcasts are available for purchase individually or as a discounted 22-show bundle via LivePhish.com. The quartet kicks off the excursion next Wednesday, July 28 in Rogers, Arkansas. Phish’s first tour since the pandemic began ends with...
Celebritieswkml.com

Jason Aldean: The 16th Anniversary of His Debut Album

It’s hard to believe that Jason Aldean’s debut self-titled album is sixteen years old today (7/26), but there is no doubt that he has made incredible strides in his superstar career. His debut project featured a couple of songs written by duo Big & Rich, including his debut single “Hicktown,”...
Mississippi StatePosted by
I-Rock 93.5

Davenport Hosting Movies On The Mississippi

The City of Davenport wants you to enjoy some family friend films under the stars in downtown Davenport at LeClaire Park. Davenport is hosting three Movies on the Mississippi events and the first one is coming up on Friday, August 6. Who doesn't love watching films outdoors? We do it...
Societyheraldstandard.com

Meet the 2021 Baby Rain Day contestants

Each year, Baby Rain Day contestants are chosen by the public in the following categories: King, queen, prince and princess. Kings and Queens are from ages 19 months and one day but have not reached their sixth birthday. Princes and Princesses are from birth to 19 months. The contestants’ entries...
MusicEDMTunes

Leaving Laurel Dedicates Debut Album To Pierce Fulton

“It all began when one of us was Leaving Laurel”. This is an old friendship project of the late Pierce Fulton and Gordon Huntley. Leaving Laurel debuts the first single of their debut album and dedicates it to Fulton. For those that don’t know, Fulton passed away earlier this year after a long time struggle with mental health. ‘Winter In The Woods‘ releases on Anjunadeep, with the debut album releasing on August 20th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy