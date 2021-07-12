Natalie's Bakery

No Bake PB&Jam Bars Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery Ingredients 2 3/4 cups oats (whatever you have at home will work! Larger rolled oats, instant oats, etc. They will result in different textures, but delicious all the same) 1/2 cup of honey 1 cup peanut butter (or other butters, sunflower seed butter, or tahini) 1/2 cup jam (use your favorite kind, but aim for one that has a thicker consistency Instructions Prepare a 8 inch square container. Use a silicone cake pan or metal tin lined with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix the oats, maple syrup and peanut butter until they are well combined. Some peanut butters are a bit drier, so if your mix seems a bit too dry/crumbly when you press it together, add a bit more peanut butter and syrup. Spoon slightly under half of the oat mixture into your container. Use your hands to press the mix firmly down to cover the base. Next, spread a layer of jam on top. Then spoon the remaining oat mix over the top, being sure to cover the jam evenly. Starting gently, press the mixture down to cover the jam. When the jam layer is fully covered, you can press down more firmly with the palms of your hands. Leave the bars in the fridge to set for an hour, or until they have firmed up enough to cut them into 16 pieces.