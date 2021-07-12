Cancel
Natalie's Bakery

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
Cover picture for the articleThe owner of Natalie's Bakery, Sokol Karroca, joins us to discuss keeping business alive during Covid, and his dream of coming to America come true. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

