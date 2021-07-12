Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Perspectives in Philanthropy

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerspectives in Philanthropy with Grand Rapids Community Foundation president Diana Sieger. Diana joins us to discuss advocating for an equitable distribution of resources. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy