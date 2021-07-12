Perspectives in Philanthropy with Grand Rapids Community Foundation president Diana Sieger. Diana joins us to discuss advocating for an equitable distribution of resources. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.