Yakima, WA

Top 35 Mexican Restaurants in Yakima to Visit this Summer

By Reesha On The Radio
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 14 days ago
It's summertime and the eatin' is easy! I'm getting hungry just thinking about some enchiladas mole, chips with spicy salsa to-go, and some tostadas! Hey, friend, are you looking in Google for a list of all the Mexican restaurants in Yakima like me?. Maybe you can find a new Mexican...

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

City Politics Keep Popular Pasco Restaurant From Reopening

One of our favorite restaurants won't be reopening anytime soon in downtown Pasco. The Havana Cafe posted on their Facebook page that they won't reopen their Pasco location. The Havana Cafe Food Truck in Richland will stay open until the owners find another brick and mortar location in Richland Or Kennewick.
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Was the Habit Burger Grill in Richland Worth the Wait? An In-Depth Review

The Habit Burger Grill just opened in Richland. They say that it's never work if you enjoy what you do, so here I go again reviewing burgers. After writing a review of D. Lish's Hamburgers in Spokane, someone pointed out that The Habit Burger Grill was finally open and that I should do a review of it. That was the quickest decision I've ever made in my life. I had been eagerly waiting for this place to open and the day had finally come.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

What Does Popular Pasco Restaurant Have to Do to Re-Open?

One of our favorite restaurants won't be reopening anytime soon in downtown Pasco as talks between the City and Havana Cafe are still underway. The Havana Cafe posted on their Facebook page that they won't reopen their Pasco location but word is from the City of Pasco's Mike Gonzalez, Economic Development Manager that owner Leo Morales has agreed to stay in Pasco an additional 90 days to resolve some of the current building issues with Havana Cafe.
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

The State of Washington Would Like Your Japanese Beetles, Please

According to the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture website, they have detected two Japanese beetles near Grandview and one near Sunnyside. This was last year but it is of great concern. One resident said several Japanese beetles devoured her roses in Grandview during the summer of 2020. This kind of sounds like a Murder Hornet situation, which is nothing to scoff at. They spotted one so there must be more. Eventually, they did find the entire Murder Hornet nest! What is it with these foreign bugs messing with the state of Washington? Japanese beetles pose a serious threat to farms and gardens. If they become established here it could be disastrous. Yes they will devour your roses and cause more havoc than any earwig ever could. Do you have brown spots in your grass? Yep, they'll do that too. That innocent little grub you found could actually be a Japanese beetle in its infancy. Don't be too alarmed because they are rare here, but they do exist. And like I said if there's one, then they have obviously laid eggs here and so there's certainly more.
Moxee, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Moxee Favorite Bale Breaker Salutes Hop Capital With New Brew

In a fitting tribute to the hop capitol of the United States, Bale Breaker Brewing has released their latest brew and also pay tribute to their home in Moxee. The India Pale Ale (IPA) is called "Moxee Made" and is even available for home delivery! The brew is 6.2% ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and rates a 45 on the IBU scale which measures the hop content.
Real EstatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

Historic Idaho School House Converted Into Exquisite 16 Bedroom Home

There are so many cool things about this 116 year old building, we don't know exactly where to begin! So, let's start at the beginning...shall we?. The very first entity to call 105 E Wallace Avenue in Coeur d'Alene home was the Roosevelt School. It first opened its doors to students in 1905 and continued to operate as a four room school house until 1972.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

My Favorite Country Drive is Just 10 Minutes from Kennewick

I couldn't wait to get my driver's license when I was a teen. Growing up in Montana, I had been riding scooters and three-wheelers for years, but there was something about a car or truck that was just so much better. I wasn't even thinking about dating at the time. I just wanted to drive. That passion for driving has never gone away. Long road trips are my favorite. When I see a guy in the passenger seat and his wife or girlfriend is driving, I really just don't get that! My favorite kind of driving is what I call the 'relaxation drive.' When I'm frazzled at work or just need a break from life, I go alone and just drive. Sometimes with the radio on, sometimes in pure silence. And I found a path that I love to travel just minutes from the Tri-Cities. It's like being way out in the country, but I can be home in 10 minutes if I need to.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Freeloaders Busted at Hotel Free Breakfast

Every time I have ever stayed at a motel or hotel that offered complimentary breakfast, I always wondered what would keep anybody from walking in off the street to enjoy this? It's not like there is anybody at the door checking to see if you have a room key. There's usually a nice lady or two that is refilling the waffle batter and cereal bar items, but that's about it. How would you really know if somebody was a guest at the hotel or not? Well, I guess this couple must have stood out because somebody noticed that they were not hotel guests. And yet there they are, enjoying free complimentary breakfast...that is for guests only! After initially posting their photos on social media, Kennewick police have identified the couple. I don't know what the penalty for something like that is, but the bottom line is it's wrong. They probably won't even be embarrassed because people who do things like this are either on drugs or just don't care. That's my opinion anyway. Since we're on the topic of free breakfast, don't you just love the waffle makers they put in there? You know, the ones you flip. I liked that idea so much that I found one on Amazon. I love the fact that you can fill it with better, close it, and flip it for perfect batter spread! There are several expensive ones but I paid only about $30 for mine and love it. So does my grandson when he spends the night on a Friday and wakes up to Saturday morning waffles!
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

And the Best Mac & Cheese in the Tri-cities is….

Yesterday was national Mac and Cheese day, so we wanted to know, who in the Tri-cities has the best Mac and Cheese? We did a poll on a few different Tri-cities social media sites and asked the experts! You, you are the experts! There were plenty of opinions and information I have stored in my memory bank for later, but there was one clear winner.
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

The Tastiest Burger Joints In Yakima I Can’t Live Without!

It's been almost a whole month since I moved to Yakima, finding the best burger joint in town was my first mission. I'm a bigger boy and I don't shy away from food, for me a classic Burger Joint is a must for any town. I got to looking around as soon as I passed the "Welcome to Yakima, The Palm Springs Of Washington." sign.
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

Five Simple Life Hacks For The Yakima Heat!

I'm not gonna lie, when people said it was hot here I thought they were over exaggerating. They may still be, from what I'm told this heatwave is extremely uncommon for Yakima let alone Washington State. Sadly for me, I've got a broken air conditioner and a bunch of fans,...
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Thanks for the Memories! Popular Richland Uptown Store Closes After 25 Years

A sign similar to the one above will sadly be posted at the Amber Rose Consignment Boutique in Richland's Uptown on August 31st. The owner of the store passed away last month and her daughter has been running the store. For a quarter-century, they have been a part of what makes the Uptown area of Richland unique. I'll be telling my wife that we have until the end of next month to stop in and maybe find something we (she) can't live without.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

TC Gardening: How to Grow More Tomatoes and Not Just Leaves

I see lots of friends and family in the Tri-Cities area posting pics of their first tomatoes coming off the vine. Some years I have a lot of success growing tomatoes, other years not so much. I blame the lean years on late winters or cold springs, but now that I've learned how to properly trim my tomato plants, I don't think I have room for any excuses. I've watched several videos on Youtube about trimming tomato plants, and what exactly that does for your tomatoes. I had no idea where to start, and quite frankly, was afraid to lose future BLT and fresh salsa fixins' by cutting the wrong limbs. But once you understand what "suckers" are and avoid cutting the main stem and the limbs that have flowers or fruit on them, you'll be snipping away like I did!

