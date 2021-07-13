Cancel
WA State Outdoor Preschools Are About to Become a Thing

Did you know that there are new laws governing outdoor childcare?. If you've ever had a young child in daycare or childcare then you know how important it is to you that the child has opportunities for outdoor playtime. Those who have taken early childhood education classes in college and university know that outdoor play is essential to the growth of the whole child experience. As a young child's brain develops, their abilities to heighten their aural, visual, and physical senses is strengthened with being able to interact with the world around them, especially in the grass. They are able to interact with bugs, the wind, other playmates, flowers, sunshine, rain, and so on.

