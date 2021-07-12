5 Minutes of Breathing Is as Effective in Lowering Blood Pressure as Medication
A new study has found that doing 5 minutes of breathing exercises works to lower blood pressure as effectively as medication does, according to researchers at CU Boulder. The breathing exercises are a specific type of inhaling to bring oxygen deep into the lungs, called Muscular Strength Training, which has been described as "working out your breathing muscles" since you need to inhale deeply to see the best results.wdhifm.com
