Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Exciting Vacation Spots You Have To See In Washington

By ryder
Posted by 
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington has no end to its beauty, it seems like everywhere you look it's a postcard. When you're from Washington however it's easy to take it for granted. I'm gonna give you 5 awesome vacation spots around Washington state that you can use for your next vacation!!. We're going to...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean Shores, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Ocean Shores, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Camping#Ice Cream#Tranquilatree#Tranquilatree#German#Air Bnb#Sunsmash#Lodge Wood Fire Grill#Vacation Spots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Country
Germany
News Break
Seafood
Related
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Christ the King Catholic Sausage Fest is Back ON in Richland!

It's exciting news to deliver! I'm so glad to be the bearer of this AWESOME news! Christ the King Catholic School's 45th annual Sausage Fest is returning for 2021!. The event kicks off on Friday evening September 17th from 5 pm through midnight and continues on Saturday, the 18th from 11 am through midnight. The event is FREE and family-friendly.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

What the Holy Heck is Going on With Local Corn?

Hot on the heels of my recent article about Kallstrom Sweet Corn, I run into this debacle! We never did buy corn in Moses Lake because Kallstrom doesn't sell on the weekends, and we found some at Country Mercantile in Pasco. Of course, we peeled back the first couple of inches to see if the corn looked any good! Well, we didn't peel back far enough I guess. We bought a bag of 1 dozen ears, and every single one of them looked like this. Well, one of them didn't, but the colonels were unusually small and not flavorful at all. Believe it or not, we ate the corn in the photo above, and it was pretty good! If you can get past the looks of it all. I don't think the folks at Country Mercantile realize that some of their corn looks like this, or they wouldn't even sell it. Maybe I just got a bad bag, I don't know, but I Googled information on hot weather versus corn. I was thinking maybe those insanely hot temperatures we had may have messed up the crop. I found that corn is happy in warm weather ranging from 59 to 95 degrees. I guess corn does not like 116-118 degrees like we had. So far this summer we've had tremendous success finding excellent watermelons and cantaloupe, but we're striking out on corn (the first purchase was grocery store corn from Califonia). The mission will continue and remember to pull the husk back a little farther than I did!
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

How Can Yakima Get Free Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets? [PHOTOS]

After the devastation of having to cancel this beloved community event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Original Fresh Hop Ale Festival is back. Saturday, October 2nd, mark your calendar for an amazing evening of Fresh Hop Ales, Wine, Ciders, fantastic foods, live music, and more. Plus, this year's event will be taking place at a new venue, the SOZO Sports Complex.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

I Paid $8…But Here’s Where They’re Much Cheaper

This past weekend, my wife and I stopped into Country Mercantile in Pasco for lunch. We hadn't been there in a long while and I have to tell you it was terrific! I got the turkey club and she got the French dip. Granted, they are $9 sandwiches but they honestly we're really good. Everyone knows that you can't stop into Country Mercantile without looking around after you eat. So we ended up bringing home a few choice items like jalapeno pepper jelly and a really nice-looking, huge cantaloupe, and this crazy delicious watermelon shown above. I scanned the Q R code and found out it is from Bellinger Farms just outside of Hermiston. Yes, $8 is too much to pay for a watermelon around these parts, but we were already there and decided to bring one home. We asked listeners on our Facebook page how much they pay for good local watermelons. I know how popular Walchli melons are and we usually look for that brand. But the watermelon from Bellinger Farms was excellent also. Judy commented that she paid $5.95 for watermelons at Walmart that were local. And then somebody who lives in Iowa but obviously has connections to the Tri-Cities said that she pays just $3.69 for watermelons there that are from Washington or Oregon! Bonnie commented on our Facebook page that Bellinger and Walchli melons are both very juicy and full of flavor. And a fellow by the name of Jefferson commented that he likes Hagerman watermelons. I looked them up online and they are out of Idaho.
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

I Love Eating Dick’s, But THIS is the Best Burger in Washington State

Nearly every Spokane native will tell you this is the best fast-food burger in town. My family took an impromptu day trip to Spokane. We had just bought a new car and had been wanting to go on a nice road trip. In the days leading up to our adventure, we made a list of things we wanted to do while we were in town. Being a burger fan, I was adamant we save some time (and room) for a stop at Dick's Hamburgers. I had always enjoyed my experience there and not having one in Tri-Cities made a visit to Dick's a no-brainer for me.
PoliticsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Absolutely No Recreation Allowed on DNR-Managed Land in Eastern Washington Starting Friday

All DNR-managed land in Eastern Washington to Be Closed Starting Friday. If you have plans to camp, hike, or do other recreational activities on DNR land in eastern Washington this weekend and beyond, you’ll have to wait for conditions to change, head to the west side of the state, or take a trip to a neighboring state – it’s just too darn hot and dry for the state to risk it.
Real EstatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

Historic Idaho School House Converted Into Exquisite 16 Bedroom Home

There are so many cool things about this 116 year old building, we don't know exactly where to begin! So, let's start at the beginning...shall we?. The very first entity to call 105 E Wallace Avenue in Coeur d'Alene home was the Roosevelt School. It first opened its doors to students in 1905 and continued to operate as a four room school house until 1972.
TrafficPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Is It Against The Law in WA to Ride in the Back of a Truck?

Psst, hey, I have a question to whisper in your ear because I don't know the law on this: Is it illegal these days to ride around in the back of someone's truck bed?. I asked myself this question yesterday because I saw a truck whip right in front of me and they had about 5 GROWN people sitting in the back of their truck.
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Was the Habit Burger Grill in Richland Worth the Wait? An In-Depth Review

The Habit Burger Grill just opened in Richland. They say that it's never work if you enjoy what you do, so here I go again reviewing burgers. After writing a review of D. Lish's Hamburgers in Spokane, someone pointed out that The Habit Burger Grill was finally open and that I should do a review of it. That was the quickest decision I've ever made in my life. I had been eagerly waiting for this place to open and the day had finally come.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

City Politics Keep Popular Pasco Restaurant From Reopening

One of our favorite restaurants won't be reopening anytime soon in downtown Pasco. The Havana Cafe posted on their Facebook page that they won't reopen their Pasco location. The Havana Cafe Food Truck in Richland will stay open until the owners find another brick and mortar location in Richland Or Kennewick.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

My Favorite Country Drive is Just 10 Minutes from Kennewick

I couldn't wait to get my driver's license when I was a teen. Growing up in Montana, I had been riding scooters and three-wheelers for years, but there was something about a car or truck that was just so much better. I wasn't even thinking about dating at the time. I just wanted to drive. That passion for driving has never gone away. Long road trips are my favorite. When I see a guy in the passenger seat and his wife or girlfriend is driving, I really just don't get that! My favorite kind of driving is what I call the 'relaxation drive.' When I'm frazzled at work or just need a break from life, I go alone and just drive. Sometimes with the radio on, sometimes in pure silence. And I found a path that I love to travel just minutes from the Tri-Cities. It's like being way out in the country, but I can be home in 10 minutes if I need to.
Moxee, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Moxee Favorite Bale Breaker Salutes Hop Capital With New Brew

In a fitting tribute to the hop capitol of the United States, Bale Breaker Brewing has released their latest brew and also pay tribute to their home in Moxee. The India Pale Ale (IPA) is called "Moxee Made" and is even available for home delivery! The brew is 6.2% ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and rates a 45 on the IBU scale which measures the hop content.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Freeloaders Busted at Hotel Free Breakfast

Every time I have ever stayed at a motel or hotel that offered complimentary breakfast, I always wondered what would keep anybody from walking in off the street to enjoy this? It's not like there is anybody at the door checking to see if you have a room key. There's usually a nice lady or two that is refilling the waffle batter and cereal bar items, but that's about it. How would you really know if somebody was a guest at the hotel or not? Well, I guess this couple must have stood out because somebody noticed that they were not hotel guests. And yet there they are, enjoying free complimentary breakfast...that is for guests only! After initially posting their photos on social media, Kennewick police have identified the couple. I don't know what the penalty for something like that is, but the bottom line is it's wrong. They probably won't even be embarrassed because people who do things like this are either on drugs or just don't care. That's my opinion anyway. Since we're on the topic of free breakfast, don't you just love the waffle makers they put in there? You know, the ones you flip. I liked that idea so much that I found one on Amazon. I love the fact that you can fill it with better, close it, and flip it for perfect batter spread! There are several expensive ones but I paid only about $30 for mine and love it. So does my grandson when he spends the night on a Friday and wakes up to Saturday morning waffles!

Comments / 0

Community Policy