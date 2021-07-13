Cancel
Yakima, WA

Breathtaking Yakima Home For Sale at $1.5M. Peek Inside [GALLERY]

By Brian Stephenson
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 14 days ago
Have you ever fantasized about your 'dream home'? What features and amenities would you require? A view, a swimming pool, multiple bedrooms, a den, a chef's kitchen, great outdoor spaces, or all of the above?. The first step in making your fantasy a reality could be just a click away....

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Was the Habit Burger Grill in Richland Worth the Wait? An In-Depth Review

The Habit Burger Grill just opened in Richland. They say that it's never work if you enjoy what you do, so here I go again reviewing burgers. After writing a review of D. Lish's Hamburgers in Spokane, someone pointed out that The Habit Burger Grill was finally open and that I should do a review of it. That was the quickest decision I've ever made in my life. I had been eagerly waiting for this place to open and the day had finally come.
Moxee, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Moxee Favorite Bale Breaker Salutes Hop Capital With New Brew

In a fitting tribute to the hop capitol of the United States, Bale Breaker Brewing has released their latest brew and also pay tribute to their home in Moxee. The India Pale Ale (IPA) is called "Moxee Made" and is even available for home delivery! The brew is 6.2% ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and rates a 45 on the IBU scale which measures the hop content.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Freeloaders Busted at Hotel Free Breakfast

Every time I have ever stayed at a motel or hotel that offered complimentary breakfast, I always wondered what would keep anybody from walking in off the street to enjoy this? It's not like there is anybody at the door checking to see if you have a room key. There's usually a nice lady or two that is refilling the waffle batter and cereal bar items, but that's about it. How would you really know if somebody was a guest at the hotel or not? Well, I guess this couple must have stood out because somebody noticed that they were not hotel guests. And yet there they are, enjoying free complimentary breakfast...that is for guests only! After initially posting their photos on social media, Kennewick police have identified the couple. I don't know what the penalty for something like that is, but the bottom line is it's wrong. They probably won't even be embarrassed because people who do things like this are either on drugs or just don't care. That's my opinion anyway. Since we're on the topic of free breakfast, don't you just love the waffle makers they put in there? You know, the ones you flip. I liked that idea so much that I found one on Amazon. I love the fact that you can fill it with better, close it, and flip it for perfect batter spread! There are several expensive ones but I paid only about $30 for mine and love it. So does my grandson when he spends the night on a Friday and wakes up to Saturday morning waffles!
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

Five Simple Life Hacks For The Yakima Heat!

I'm not gonna lie, when people said it was hot here I thought they were over exaggerating. They may still be, from what I'm told this heatwave is extremely uncommon for Yakima let alone Washington State. Sadly for me, I've got a broken air conditioner and a bunch of fans,...
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Thanks for the Memories! Popular Richland Uptown Store Closes After 25 Years

A sign similar to the one above will sadly be posted at the Amber Rose Consignment Boutique in Richland's Uptown on August 31st. The owner of the store passed away last month and her daughter has been running the store. For a quarter-century, they have been a part of what makes the Uptown area of Richland unique. I'll be telling my wife that we have until the end of next month to stop in and maybe find something we (she) can't live without.

